

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production declined at a softer rate in November, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production fell a calendar adjusted 0.9 percent year-on-year in November, following a 5.7 percent decrease in October.



The manufacturing output rose 1. percent annually in October. Output of mining and quarrying declined by 4.5 percent, while production in the electricity, gas and steam sector declined 4.9 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 3.7 percent in November, following a 3.1 percent increase in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, manufacturing output fell 0.4 percent in November, after remaining unchanged in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent rise.



