The global mixed martial arts equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 348.4 million during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200108005287/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global mixed martial arts equipment market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Increasing focus on healthy lifestyles is one of the key factors anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The prevalence of chronic back pain has increased considerably in the recent years owing to the lack of physical activities and sedentary lifestyles. In addition, hectic work schedules and rising incidence of chronic health conditions such as diabetes, high cholesterol, and obesity have encouraged people to opt for daily exercise. This has led to the growing popularity of fitness activities such as mixed martial arts. Participating in these activities helps strengthen abdominal muscles, improve coordination, and flexibility of the body. Thus, rising awareness about the importance of healthy lifestyles will encourage the adoption of MMA, which, in turn, will boost the sale of MMA equipment including gloves, protective gear, and training equipment.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40755

As per Technavio, the advent of tracking technology will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market: Advent of Tracking Technology

The rising emphasis on connected sports wearable devices to manage and monitor the performance of participants is one of the key trends anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Surging use of smart wearable devices such as fitness trackers and smartwatches help sports associations to collect information about their athletes and players. Tracking technology in the MMA industry is used for tracing, mapping, and enhancing the performance of players by identifying their weaknesses and strengths. Thus, growing adoption of tracking technology in mixed martial arts equipment is expected to further boost growth during the forecast period.

"Growing popularity of women's MMA, surging online sales, improving marketing strategies by vendors, and rising number of fitness centers and health clubs will boost the growth of mixed martial arts equipment during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global mixed martial arts equipment market by product (MMA gloves, protective gear, and training equipment), distribution channel (offline and online), end-user (individual and organization) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

North America led the mixed martial arts equipment market share in 2019 followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. The mixed martial arts equipment market growth in the region can be attributed to the presence of a well-developed sports industry and the growing interest of consumers to participate in different types of martial arts. Furthermore, the growing participation of women will further drive market growth as major vendors in the market are constantly developing innovative product offerings for women players.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200108005287/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/