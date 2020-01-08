Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 08.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.01.2020 | 12:07
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document

PR Newswire

London, January 7

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)


SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT: Fourth Quarterly Interim Dividend - Currency Election Form

A copy of the currency election form for the fourth quarterly interim dividend will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639

8 January 2020

© 2020 PR Newswire