NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 7 January 2020 were: 664.69p Capital only 671.52p Including current year income 664.69p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares) 671.52p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 330,000 ordinary shares on 02nd January 2020, the Company has 76,850,240 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 3,680,086 which are held in treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.