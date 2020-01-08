

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lennar Corp. (LEN.B) released earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $674.30 million, or $2.13 per share. This compares with $796.15 million, or $2.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $6.97 billion from $6.46 billion last year.



Lennar Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $674.30 Mln. vs. $796.15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.13 vs. $2.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.90 -Revenue (Q4): $6.97 Bln vs. $6.46 Bln last year.



