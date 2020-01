Date:08 January 2020

ScotGems plc

LEI: 549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13

Net Asset Values

ScotGems plc announces the unaudited net asset values ("NAVs") of the Company as at the close of business on 07 January 2020.

85.87 pence per share (excluding income)

86.17 pence per share (including income)

For further information, please contact:

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

0131 538 1400