Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 07-January-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 378.04p INCLUDING current year revenue 385.10p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 372.15p INCLUDING current year revenue 379.21p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---