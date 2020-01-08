ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.: ProMIS Neurosciences issues Chairman's Update detailing positive outlook for Alzheimer's disease therapy, pipeline in 2020

Anticipated approval of first amyloid-beta-targeting therapy to pave the way for next-generation therapies; PMN310 positioned as best-in-class against amyloid toxicity

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, issued today a Chairman's Update, which discusses the outlook for the company's pipeline in light of anticipated regulatory approval for the first disease modifying therapy for Alzheimer's disease (AD). Accumulating data continue to validate the need for a drug candidate with improved selectivity for amyloid-beta oligomers (AßO). Compared to Aß-directed antibodies in development, ProMIS' lead therapeutic antibody candidate, PMN310 demonstrates superior selectivity for toxic AßOs, and great potential as a next-generation, disease-modifying therapy candidate for AD.



"We are finally turning the corner in Alzheimer's disease," said ProMIS Neurosciences' Executive Chairman Eugene Williams, who authored the Chairman's Update. "In this decade, physicians and researchers alike will gain access to new non-invasive biomarkers that will allow them to diagnose Alzheimer's earlier, monitor disease progression and significantly, develop next-generation therapies faster and with greater efficiency and lower costs than traditional clinical trials have allowed. I believe this will enable drug developers to usher not one but a portfolio of Alzheimer's therapies to this patient community in dire need of effective treatment."

Mr. Williams continued: "ProMIS is in a unique position to contribute to and benefit from this unprecedented momentum. Our diverse portfolio includes differentiated antibodies selectively targeting toxic forms of Aß and tau along with robust discovery efforts to target additional misfolded proteins involved in neuroinflammation and neuroprotection. At the precipice of what is poised to be a radical phase of progress in addressing this devastating disease, we are invigorated by the promise of our path and steadfast in our commitment to patients, our investors and the research community at large."

About PMN310

PMN310 is a next generation drug candidate that offers more precise selectivity for AßOs, which is expected to provide greater clinical benefit and safety. Created using a novel drug discovery and development platform that can uniquely and precisely target the toxic forms of otherwise normal proteins, PMN310 demonstrates a high degree of binding to toxic oligomers without binding to non-toxic forms of amyloid-beta. Data also demonstrate PMN310's potential for greater therapeutic potency versus other Aß-directed antibodies. For more information about PMN310, please visit www.promisneurosciences.com .

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development and progression of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's proprietary target discovery platform is based on the use of two complementary thermodynamic, computational discovery engines - ProMIS and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique precision approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and PD. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF.

