

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's jobless rate continued to remain stable in November, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in November, the same as seen in October.



The gross unemployment fell to 104,400 in November from 104,100 in the preceding month.



The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to the 16 to 24 age group, fell to 1.8 percent in November from 1.9 percent in the previous month.



Based on the LFS data, the jobless rate was 5.2 percent in the 15 to 74 age group. The number of unemployed persons were 160,000 in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX