Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 08.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N8SZ ISIN: US16965P2020 Ticker-Symbol: CPIA 
Frankfurt
08.01.20
12:07 Uhr
19,200 Euro
+0,100
+0,52 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,250
19,850
13:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHIPMOS
CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC ADR19,200+0,52 %