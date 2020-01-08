The "Romania Savory Deli Foods Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Romanian savory deli foods sector is led by the fermented meats' category in both value and volume terms. However, the pre-packed sandwiches category is forecast to register the fastest value and volume growth during 2018-2023. Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading channel for the distribution of savory deli foods in the country. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the sector. Cris-Tim group, SC Aldis SRL and Fresh Food Services Gmbh are the leading players in the Romanian savory deli foods sector.
The Country Profile report on the Savory Deli Foods in Romania provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of package materials, category level distribution channel data and market share of brands.
What else is contained?
- Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2013-2023.
- Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for cured meats, fermented meats, pates, pies savory appetisers, pre-packed sandwiches, prepared salads and savory baked goods with inputs on individual segment share within each sector and the change in their market share forecast for 2018-2023.
- Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each sector through distribution channels such as cash carries warehouse clubs, convenience stores, department stores, hypermarkets supermarkets, vending machines, e-retailers, dollar stores, variety stores general merchandise retailers, drug stores pharmacies, and other general retailers.
- Leading players: Market share of brands and private labels in both value and volume terms in 2018.
- Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for rigid plastics, glass, flexible packaging, rigid metal and others; pack type data for: specialty container, bottle, tube, tub and others.
Scope
- The Romanian savory deli foods sector is expected to grow by value during 2018-2023
- Fermented meats is the largest category in value terms in the Romanian savory deli foods sector
- Pre-packed sandwiches is expected to register the fastest growth in both value and volume terms during 2018-2023
- Hypermarkets supermarkets accounted for the leading share in the distribution of savory deli foods in the country.
- Cris-Tim group, SC Aldis SRL and Fresh Food Services Gmbh are the top three companies in the sector.
- Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the Romanian savory deli foods sector.
Key Topics Covered:
- Report scope
- Executive summary
- Romania in the global and regional context
- Romania in the global and Eastern Europe savory deli foods sector
- Romania compared to other leading countries in the Eastern Europe
- Per capita consumption and expenditure Romania compared to the Eastern Europe and global levels
- Sector analysis Savory Deli Foods
- Country snapshot savory deli foods sector in Romania
- Value and volume analysis savory deli foods sector in Romania
- Degree of trading up/down in the Romanian savory deli foods sector
- Cross category comparison value and growth rate
- Change in category share by value
- Cross category comparison volume and growth rate
- Change in category share by volume
- Per capita consumption analysis by category
- Category analysis: cured meats
- Category analysis: fermented meats
- Category analysis: pates
- Category analysis: pies savory appetisers
- Category analysis: pre-packed sandwiches
- Category analysis: prepared salads
- Category analysis: savory baked goods
- Distribution analysis
- Distribution channel share analysis: savory deli foods
- Distribution channel share analysis by category
- Competitive landscape
- Leading companies in the sector (in value and volume terms) in the savory deli foods sector, 2018
- Top 5 companies share by brand (in value terms and volume terms) in the savory deli foods sector, 2018
- Brand shares of top five companies (in value terms and volume terms) by category, 2018
- Private label share analysis by category
- Growth of private labels compared to branded products
- Degree of consolidation/fragmentation by category
- Packaging analysis
- Pack material
- Pack type
- Closure type
- Primary outer type
- Consumergraphics
- Demographic analysis
- Macroeconomic analysis
- Economic summary, labor market trends, and demographic trends
- Country risk index
- Methodology
- Definitions
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Johma Salades BV
- La Cordobesa Netherlands BV
- Stegeman CV
- Zwanenberg Food Group BV
