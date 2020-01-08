CubicFarm Systems Corp. Announces Appointment of Chief Revenue Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2020 / CubicFarm® Systems Corp. (TSXV:CUB) ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dino Accili as its Chief Revenue Officer.

As Chief Revenue Officer at CubicFarms, Mr. Accili is responsible for overseeing all revenue generation aspects of the business. He has an extensive background in the hydroponic and horticulture supply industries, along with senior executive-level experience in manufacturing and distribution in various industrial environments. He has spent more than 25 years growing both small and large companies by contributing to a positive structure and encouraging sales teams across North America, Europe and Latin America to strive for ultimate customer satisfaction.

Prior to joining CubicFarms, Mr. Accili served as Executive Vice President and General Manager at Method Innovation Partners Inc., where he was responsible for managing the manufacture and sales of hydroponic grow systems. He has also served as President and General Manager of Hydrofarm Canada, Vice President of Sales and Marketing with Greenstar Plant Products, and has held senior positions in organic waste solutions companies, including Waste Management of Canada Corporation. Mr. Accili has had significant involvement in the horticulture and agricultural industries throughout his career, where he helped to grow companies through acquisitions and mergers.

Mr. Accili's experience also includes building privately and publicly held companies, and driving sales through strategic growth planning and execution.

Mr. Accili completed his Bachelor's degree in Urban, Regional and Environmental Planning at Simon Fraser University, with a concentration in Business Administration.

Dave Dinesen, Chief Executive Officer of CubicFarms, commented: "I'm excited to work closely with Dino to develop and execute on growth targets for the company. He has a proven track record in growing businesses through the strategic execution of sales, marketing and corporate development initiatives. In addition to supporting our exclusive resellers in meeting their sales goals for CubicFarms' automated growing machines for fresh produce and animal feed, we look forward to Dino's leadership to build a dynamic, in-house sales and marketing team to augment our sales efforts globally."

Dino Accili, Chief Revenue Officer, commented: "I am extremely excited to be joining the incredible leadership team at CubicFarms. The decision was an easy one to jump on board with a company at the leading edge of technology in the agriculture industry. CubicFarms is very well positioned in the global automated vertical-farming space, and I am eager to contribute to an even stronger proactive sales model to further support our resellers and build an aggressive global growth plan moving forward. I'm proud to be involved with an emerging ag-tech leader and the future definitely looks green!"

About CubicFarm® Systems Corp.

CubicFarm® Systems Corp. ("CubicFarms") is an ag-tech company providing automated growing systems for fresh produce and animal feed. Founded in 2015, the Company's mission is to provide customers around the world with efficient growing systems capable of producing predictable crop yields. CubicFarms offers turnkey, commercial scale, hydroponic, automated controlled-environment growing systems that can grow predictably and sustainably for 12 months of the year virtually anywhere on earth. CubicFarms enables its customers to grow locally and to provide their markets with safe, sustainable, secure and fresh ingredients that are consistent in colour, size, taste, nutrition and allows for a longer shelf life. Further support and value is provided to customers through the Company's patent-pending germination technology and proprietary auto harvesting and processing methods.

Using its unique, undulating growing system, the Company addresses the main challenges within the indoor farming industry by significantly reducing the need for physical labour and energy, and maximizing yield per cubic foot. The Company has sold and installed systems in Canada and the US, and is currently negotiating with a global pipeline of prospective customers. It also operates one wholly owned facility in Pitt Meadows, British Columbia, and sells its produce in the province to retail and wholesale customers under the brand name Thriiv Local Garden™.

