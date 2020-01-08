

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) said that it is working with more than 100 organizations to advance practical Quantum Computing.



IBM signed new collaborations with Anthem, Delta Airlines, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, Woodside Energy, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Stanford University, Georgia Tech, and Startups to Global Quantum Ecosystem.



IBM also recently announced the planned installation of the first two IBM Q System One commercial universal quantum computers outside the US - one with Europe's leading organization for applied research, Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, in Germany; another with The University of Tokyo.



As part of the network, the organizations now have access to IBM's quantum expertise and resources, open source Qiskit software and developer tools, as well as cloud-based access to the IBM Quantum Computation Center, which now includes 15 of the most-advanced quantum computers commercially available to explore practical applications for business and science, including a 53-qubit system.



