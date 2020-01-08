

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's trade deficit increased in November as exports and imports decreased, the French customs office said on Wednesday.



The trade deficit narrowed to EUR 5.6 billion in November from EUR 4.9 billion in October. The trade deficit was expected to fall to EUR 5.0 billion. A year ago, the deficit was EUR 4.829 billion.



Exports decreased 2.2 percent to EUR 42.0 billion in November from EUR 43.0 billion in the previous month. Imports fell 0.6 percent to EUR 47.6 billion from EUR 47.9 billion in October.



On a year-on-year basis, exports grew 0.8 percent and imports rose 1.4 percent in November.



