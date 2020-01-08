

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's factory orders decreased unexpectedly on weak foreign demand in November, figures from Destatis revealed Wednesday.



New orders in manufacturing fell 1.3 percent month-on-month, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent. Orders had increased by a revised 0.2 percent in October.



Domestic orders grew 1.6 percent, while foreign orders fell 3.1 percent in November. Demand from the euro area dropped 3.3 percent and that from other countries decreased 2.8 percent.



Excluding major orders, demand increased 1 percent in November from the previous month.



On a yearly basis, overall factory orders plunged 6.5 percent after easing 5.6 percent a month ago. Economists had forecast an annual decrease of 4.7 percent.



Data showed that manufacturing turnover dropped 0.5 percent on month, following a 0.1 percent rise in October.



The economy ministry said incoming orders stabilized at low levels in recent months and that the outlook for industrial activity has improved somewhat.



The stabilization of leading indicators suggests that the decline in industrial production will gradually come to an end in the coming months and that GDP will pick up somewhat, Jorg Kramer, a Commerzbank economist, said.



Meanwhile, ING economist Carsten Brzeski said there are still no signs at all of a bottoming out for German industry. Instead, the free fall continues. 'In fact, there is simply one word to describe the current state of the German industry: 'dire',' he added.



Industrial production data is due on January 9. Production is expected to expand 0.7 percent on month in November, in contrast to a 1.7 percent fall in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX