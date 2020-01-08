

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $360.4 million, or $1.85 per share. This compares with $303.1 million, or $1.56 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Constellation Brands Inc reported adjusted earnings of $417.6 million or $2.14 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $1.99 billion from $1.97 billion last year.



Constellation Brands Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $417.6 Mln. vs. $461.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.14 vs. $2.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.83 -Revenue (Q3): $1.99 Bln vs. $1.97 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.45 - $9.55



