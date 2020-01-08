The "Sweden Savory Deli Foods Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Sweden Savory Deli sector is led by prepared salads category in both value and volume terms. However, Pies savory appetisers is forecast to be the fastest growing category in value terms. Furthermore, cured meats is forecast to be the fastest growing category in volume term during 2018-2023. Hypermarkets Supermarkets accounted for the leading share in the distribution of savory deli in Colombia. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material, followed by Flexible packaging, Rigid metal, Glass, Paper board.

The Country Profile report on the Savory Deli Foods in Sweden provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of package materials, category level distribution channel data and market share of brands.

What else is contained?

Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2013-2023.

Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for cured meats, fermented meats, pates, pies savory appetisers, pre-packed sandwiches, prepared salads and savory baked goods with inputs on individual segment share within each sector and the change in their market share forecast for 2018-2023.

Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each sector through distribution channels such as cash carries warehouse clubs, convenience stores, department stores, hypermarkets supermarkets, vending machines, e-retailers, dollar stores, variety stores general merchandise retailers, drug stores pharmacies, and other general retailers.

Leading players: Market share of brands and private labels in both value and volume terms in 2018.

Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for rigid plastics, glass, flexible packaging, rigid metal and others; pack type data for: specialty container, bottle, tube, tub and others.

Scope

The per capita consumption of savory deli foods in Sweden was higher than the global level, but was lower than the regional level in 2018.

The Swedish consumers prefer premium products in the savory deli foods sector

The pre-packed sandwiches is expected to gain maximum market share in value terms during 2018-2023

The cured meats category is expected to gain maximum market share in volume terms during 2018-2023

In Sweden, the per capita consumption of prepared salads was higher than other savory deli categories in 2018

In the pies savory appetisers category, pies accounted for higher value sales than savory appetisers in 2018

Key Topics Covered:

Report scope

Executive summary

Sweden in the global and regional context

Sweden in the global and Western Europe savory deli foods sector

Sweden compared to other leading countries in the Western Europe

Per capita consumption and expenditure Sweden compared to the Western Europe and global levels

Sector analysis Savory Deli Foods

Country snapshot savory deli foods sector in Sweden

Value and volume analysis savory deli foods sector in Sweden

Degree of trading up/down in the Swedish savory deli foods sector

Cross category comparison value and growth rate

Change in category share by value

Cross category comparison volume and growth rate

Change in category share by volume

Per capita consumption analysis by category

Category analysis: cured meats

Category analysis: fermented meats

Category analysis: pates

Category analysis: pies savory appetisers

Category analysis: pre-packed sandwiches

Category analysis: prepared salads

Category analysis: savory baked goods

Distribution analysis

Distribution channel share analysis: savory deli foods

Distribution channel share analysis by category

Competitive landscape

Leading companies in the sector (in value and volume terms) in the savory deli foods sector, 2018

Top 5 companies share by brand (in value terms and volume terms) in the savory deli foods sector, 2018

Brand shares of top five companies (in value terms and volume terms) by category, 2018

Degree of consolidation/fragmentation by category

Packaging analysis

Pack material

Pack type

Closure type

Primary outer type

Consumergraphics

Demographic analysis

Macroeconomic analysis

Economic summary, labor market trends, and demographic trends

Country risk index

Methodology

Definitions

Appendix

