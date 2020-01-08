Urovant Sciences (Nasdaq: UROV)announced today that Chief Executive Officer Keith Katkin will give a presentation at 4:30 p.m. Pacific 7:30 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

A live, audio webcast for this event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.urovant.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days on the Company's website.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for urologic conditions. The Company's lead product candidate, vibegron, an oral, once-daily small molecule beta-3 agonist is being evaluated for overactive bladder (OAB). Urovant Sciences reported positive data from the vibegron 12-week, phase 3 pivotal EMPOWUR study and demonstrated favorable longer-term efficacy, safety, and tolerability in a 40-week extension study. The Company submitted a New Drug Application to the FDA seeking approval of vibegron for the treatment of patients with OAB in December 2019. Vibegron is also being evaluated for treatment of OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia (OAB+BPH) and for abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Urovant's second product candidate, URO-902, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with OAB who have failed oral pharmacologic therapy. Urovant Sciences, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., intends to develop novel treatments for additional urologic diseases. Learn more about us at www.urovant.com.

