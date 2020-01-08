

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's Inc. (M) reported that comparable sales--owned plus licensed-- for the months of November and December 2019 decreased 0.6 percent. Comparable sales owned for the period also declined 0.7 percent.



'Macy's, Inc.'s performance during the holiday season reflected a strong trend improvement from the third quarter. ....customers responded to our gifting assortment and marketing strategy, particularly in the 10 days before Christmas,' said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy's.



The company had reported that comparable sales--owned plus licensed-- for the months of November and December 2018 increased 1.1 percent. Comparable sales owned for the period rose 0.7 percent.



The company said today that it will share details of its growth plans and three-year strategy on February 5, 2020.



In Wednesday pre-market trade, M is trading at $18.32, up $0.65 or 3.68%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX