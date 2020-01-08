

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wall Street looks headed for a cautious start Wednesday morning, with investors tracking geopolitical news and reacting to the data on private sector employment data from ADP.



Following an initial reaction to the missile attack by Iran on U.S.-led forces in Iraq, U.S. equity futures drifted lower. However, with the contracts recovering well and looking set to move into positive territory, stocks may not see any significant downside on Wall Street early on in the session.



After the missile attack by Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that 'all is well' and that he would be making a statement later in the day. According to reports, the Iranian foreign minister has said that his country did not seek an escalation of the conflict.



However, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said, the attack was a 'slap on the face' to the U.S. but 'not enough.'



Stocks ended lower on Wall Street on Tuesday after a lackluster session. While the Nasdaq spent the session bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line, the Dow and the S&P 500 stayed weak.



The Dow slid 119.70 points or 0.4 percent to 28,583.68, the Nasdaq edged down 2.88 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 9,068.58 and the S&P 500 fell 9.10 points or 0.3 percent to 3,237.18.



Uncertainty about the impact of rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran following the U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani rendered the market sluggish.



Asian markets ended weak on Wednesday, weighed down by news about Iran attacking several U.S. military bases in Iraq in retaliation to the U.S. killing of Quds Force Commander Soleimani last week.



The major European markets are recovering well after an early setback. Among the major indices, Germany's DAX is gaining 0.2%, France's CAC 40 is up 0.12% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 is up marginally. All the three indices had drifted down notably at the start.



In commodities, crude oil futures are declining by about 0.4% at $62.41 a barrel.



