VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (OTC: VSBGF) (FSE: 5VS) and News America Marketing (NAM), a subsidiary of News Corp., have recently signed a definitive agreement to deliver next generation retailer and brand marketing solutions and access customer data analytics. In an interview with Investorideas.com, VSBLTY Co-founder and CEO, Jay Hutton outlined the appeal of and the market opportunity afforded by a company with NAM's scope and reach digitizing from more traditional marketing.

"They're an ideal partner for us because they have 70,000+ stores currently under contract," he said. "So for them to be able to move from analog to digital and immediately get traction, that's what attracts us to them."

"The brands are demanding digital," he said. "They know exactly what's happening with respect to the number of people that see their ads on the internet because the internet is - among many other things - a very measurable medium. So what's happening is the brands are demanding that kind of experience in bricks and mortar and that's the pivot that's really important here."

VSBLTY brings to NAM's considerable network, technology that provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. This is achieved through the company's VisionCaptor and DataCaptor software, which combines motion graphics and interactive brand messaging. Hutton emphasized the importance of the customer engagement aspect.

"Brands want to buy impressions in retail that engage consumers," he said. "They want to create … an intimate engagement with the consumers because brands feel that the more intimate an engagement they can secure with a consumer, the more likely they are to get more revenue. It's really as simple as that."

"If I am in retail and I see a digital placement, I'm going to look," he said. "You may not look for 35 seconds, but you'll look for two seconds. In those two seconds our software knows you're looking and we can play content specific to your gender, specific to your age etc… so the engagement level goes up."

Hutton explained the trend toward digitization in the market is increasing and that VSBLTY is well positioned after spearheading the development.

"[For] the last three years we've been really planting the initial seeds or pouring the foundation for this market category," he said. "Back in 2015 it really didn't exist to any degree and certainly [was] not measurable. VSBLTY has been a leader in the category in planting those initial pilots, validating the science, ensuring that the technology works, getting some of the blocking and tackling done, and now we're at the point where this thing is pivoting to the explosive growth that we were all hoping it would do."

"Going from somewhere in the neighborhood of 2 to 5 percent of digital penetration in-store, to north of 65 to 70 percent digital penetration in the next two years - that's meteoric growth."

Hutton outlined the timeliness of the agreement:

"2019 has been the pivot point and 2020 will be the scale point," he said. "So this is not conjecture, guesswork or hope anymore. This is happening as we speak and that's why the timing of this is fantastic, and to have a brand like News America, knowing what they know, is really what represents the opportunities."

"What I can say is that 2020, for the purposes of VSBLTY's revenue, will be a multi-million dollar breakout year for us."

