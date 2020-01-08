Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2020) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical"), announces that after successfully developing water-based cannabis extract-infused soluble gel formulations (the "CBD Sol-gel Formulations") (see news release dated July 9, 2019), the Company has now completed a preliminary safety evaluation (the "Evaluation") of selected CBD Sol-gel Formulations in freshly explanted human nasal mucosal tissue (ex vivo).

Over a five-day analysis period during the Evaluation, there was no elevation in "clinically accepted" biomarkers of tissue toxicity. These results would appear to indicate that the selected CBD Sol-gel Formulations that were tested have no acute toxic effects when applied to human nasal mucosal tissue.

As medical research into the effects of cannabinoid acids in modulating disease pathways progresses, it is expected that benefits of cannabinoid acids will emerge, and the Company will be well-positioned with its CBD Sol-gel Formulations.

PreveCeutical's President and Chief Science Officer, Dr. Mak Jawadekar stated, "The results from the Evaluation indicating no acute toxic effects of the selected CBD Sol-gel Formulations on explanted human nasal mucosal tissue is a good finding, and give us confidence to conduct further proof of concept studies."

The CBD Sol-gel Formulations, when used with the Company's customized soluble gel ("Sol-gel") applicator device for direct nose-to-brain delivery (the "Sol-gel Applicator"), is expected to target direct and prolonged delivery of cannabinoids to a patients' central nervous system.

Future repetitive evaluations are required of the Company's sol-gel drug delivery research and development program (the "Sol-gel Program"), which may involve pre-clinical/clinical evaluation of the CBD Sol-gel Formulation.

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilising organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).

For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit www.PreveCeutical.com, follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/PreveCeuticals and Facebook: www.facebook.com/PreveCeutical.

