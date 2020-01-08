

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's central bank held its key interest rate steady at a record low on Wednesday.



The Monetary Policy Council decided to leave the key reference rate at a record low 1.50 percent, the National Bank of Poland said in a statement. The decision was in line with economists' expectations.



The previous change in the reference rate was a half-basis point reduction in March 2015.



The lombard rate was retained at 2.50 percent and the deposit rate at 0.50 percent. The rediscount rate was left unchanged at 1.75 percent.



