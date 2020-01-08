Liquidware Demonstrates Award Winning Adaptive Workspace Management Solutions at Citrix Summit

Announces General Availability of ProfileUnity 6.8.3

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidware, the leader in adaptive workspace management, today announced the general availability of its leading User Environment Management and Application Layering solution; ProfileUnity with FlexApp. Liquidware will showcase it, along with the rest of their adaptive workspace management solutions, at Citrix Summit being held 13-15 January at The Walt Disney Swan and Dolphin Resort Orlando Florida. Liquidware will be in booth #400.

The annual Citrix partner event is one that Liquidware has attended ever since its founding in 2009. With many Liquidware partners also being Citrix partners, the event offers Liquidware a prime opportunity to update key partners on the latest functionality within its award winning solutions.

"The functionality within ProfileUnity with FlexApp enables us to deliver our customers a robust Windows management and platform delivery solution; whether our customers choose physical, virtual or cloud-based desktops," said Carl Gersh, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Forthright Technology Partners, a Citrix and Liquidware channel partner. "We're delighted to partner with both Liquidware and Citrix to provide customers the best of breed choices that suit their business requirements."

The latest version of ProfileUnity with FlexApp provides the following functionality and features:

Windows 10 Multi-Session OS support

Streamlined FSLogix support for FlexApp

Security Hardened Client

"We continue to innovate and stay many steps ahead of the competition with our adaptive workspace management solutions," stated Jason E. Smith, VP product marketing at Liquidware. "As customers choose Citrix as their app delivery platform, we ensure an ultimate end-user experience through our monitoring and diagnostics, user environment management and application layering products on top of the Citrix platform."

As well as exhibiting at Citrix Summit, Liquidware is also co-hosting a community cocktail reception with partner IGEL, details can be found here.

About Liquidware

Liquidware is a leader in adaptive workspace management solutions for Windows desktops. The company's products encompass all facets of management to ensure the ultimate user experience across all workspaces - physical, virtual, DaaS or in the cloud. Enterprises across the globe utilize Liquidware solutions to dramatically decrease time spent managing desktops, while delivering increased security, flexibility and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, WVD (Windows Virtual Desktop), and RDS desktops, Citrix Desktops, VMware Horizon View, Amazon WorkSpaces (AWS), and Nutanix Xi Frame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit www.liquidware.com or follow on Twitter @liquidware.

