The accreditation, a hallmark of national and international service standards, allows SGS to issue test reports endorsed with the ENAC logo. Manufacturers of electric vehicle chargers looking to demonstrate the regulatory compliance of their products will benefit from the additional guarantee of safety, technical competence and reliability this provides.

Increasing the range of products covered by the ENAC scope of accreditation (Nº 5/LE011) and its adaptation to new products coming into the market, ensures SGS is best placed to maintain and grow its reputation as a reference testing laboratory.

María J. González, Project Engineer, SGS said: "Congratulations to the entire SGS team who have worked hard to secure this recognition from ENAC. At a time when the market for electric vehicles is rapidly developing, we welcome the opportunity this accreditation brings to expand our business across national and international markets."

SGS is committed to developing the highest quality electrical and electronic goods that are safe and energy efficient in today's competitive market. Through its global network of accredited testing laboratories, specialized teams of local experts offer a range of services to manufacturers and retailers in the electronics industry.

For further information, please contact:

María J. González

Project Engineer, SGS

t: +34 636 357 722

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 94,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.