New product innovations and partnerships drive operational excellence and elevate the shopper experience

Johnson Controls announced today its leading global retail solutions portfolio, Sensormatic Solutions, will showcase its latest product innovations at NRF 2020: Retail's Big Show, Jan. 12-14, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. By combining insights into retail inventory, shopper traffic and loss prevention, Sensormatic Solutions powers operational excellence at scale and helps retailers create unique shopper experiences.

Sensormatic Solutions continues to fast forward retail with its portfolio of smart, connected and scalable solutions. The technologies that will be on display at this year's show leverage the latest in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), as well as smart sensors, devices and video technologies to help retailers elevate their store operations and improve the customer experience. The following solutions will be on display:

Exterior Store Analytics Gain shopper journey visibility into blind spots in queue analytics and the quick service restaurants (QSR) industry using computer vision object detection and tracking technology. Analytics and insights will cover a shopper's digital brand touch points while online through in store order fulfillment.

Gain shopper journey visibility into blind spots in queue analytics and the quick service restaurants (QSR) industry using computer vision object detection and tracking technology. Analytics and insights will cover a shopper's digital brand touch points while online through in store order fulfillment. Unified Commerce Experience improved visibility into real-time inventory information, the foundation of today's world of unified commerce. Radio-frequency identification-enabled (RFID) cycle counting, interactive restocking and inventory analytics help retailers know exactly what merchandise is available on the sales floor, stock room and other zones for efficient unified commerce execution and a frictionless shopper experience. TrueVUE Cloud enables buy online, pickup in store (BOPIS) tasks through automatic order notification, picking and fulfillment features that allow customers to shop anywhere, anytime. Retailers can specify precise inventory outcomes through TrueVUE's unique Item Label and Recipe configuration options. These features not only allow retailers to identify items for restocking, but also to reserve certain items from their available inventory.

Experience improved visibility into real-time inventory information, the foundation of today's world of unified commerce. Radio-frequency identification-enabled (RFID) cycle counting, interactive restocking and inventory analytics help retailers know exactly what merchandise is available on the sales floor, stock room and other zones for efficient unified commerce execution and a frictionless shopper experience. TrueVUE Cloud enables buy online, pickup in store (BOPIS) tasks through automatic order notification, picking and fulfillment features that allow customers to shop anywhere, anytime. Retailers can specify precise inventory outcomes through TrueVUE's unique Item Label and Recipe configuration options. These features not only allow retailers to identify items for restocking, but also to reserve certain items from their available inventory. Autonomous Self-Checkout Allows customers to enjoy a more frictionless self-checkout experience. The autonomous self-checkout completes a customer's transaction automatically, without any product scanning by the customer or by an associate, while also providing loss prevention protection. Sensormatic Solutions will demo how RFID technology can enable a frictionless mobile and self-checkout while integrating seamlessly into any retail loss prevention strategy.

Allows customers to enjoy a more frictionless self-checkout experience. The autonomous self-checkout completes a customer's transaction automatically, without any product scanning by the customer or by an associate, while also providing loss prevention protection. Sensormatic Solutions will demo how RFID technology can enable a frictionless mobile and self-checkout while integrating seamlessly into any retail loss prevention strategy. AI Data Intelligence - Insights platform complete with computer vision, data, AI and machine learning technology that delivers data-driven prescriptive actions to help improve retailers' performance. Leverages store-level source data related to shopper traffic, inventory position, and loss prevention, and helps drive targeted behavior to improve store operations.

- Insights platform complete with computer vision, data, AI and machine learning technology that delivers data-driven prescriptive actions to help improve retailers' performance. Leverages store-level source data related to shopper traffic, inventory position, and loss prevention, and helps drive targeted behavior to improve store operations. AI Vision Intelligence - Used to develop vision-based models specifically for retail. Encompasses deep learning models, image processing, edge hardware and AI camera developed in partnership with Intel. The demo will show how retailers can drive targeted behavior to improve store operations and shopper experience.

- Used to develop vision-based models specifically for retail. Encompasses deep learning models, image processing, edge hardware and AI camera developed in partnership with Intel. The demo will show how retailers can drive targeted behavior to improve store operations and shopper experience. Shopper Engagement Leverages machine learning with advanced video technology to provide retailers with engagement insights around shoppers' gaze, shelf interactions, dwell time, sentiments, group/individuals and interest level on shelf products.

Leverages machine learning with advanced video technology to provide retailers with engagement insights around shoppers' gaze, shelf interactions, dwell time, sentiments, group/individuals and interest level on shelf products. Sure Zone The latest innovation from TrueVUE Cloud, Sure Zone provides retailers with consistently high inventory accuracy without the need to shield their stores. This RFID inventory management solution not only produces consistently more accurate cycle counts, but generates a greater ROI and faster store deployments. Additional benefits extend across the store operations including RFID reads from neighboring stores, reduce labor and improve customer service when fulfilling request and orders for merchandise located along common zone barriers, like returns or customer pick up area.

The latest innovation from TrueVUE Cloud, Sure Zone provides retailers with consistently high inventory accuracy without the need to shield their stores. This RFID inventory management solution not only produces consistently more accurate cycle counts, but generates a greater ROI and faster store deployments. Additional benefits extend across the store operations including RFID reads from neighboring stores, reduce labor and improve customer service when fulfilling request and orders for merchandise located along common zone barriers, like returns or customer pick up area. Dynamic Content Delivery In partnership with VSBLTY, a leading software technology company, Dynamic Content Delivery will showcase retail solutions that leverage camera and sensor technology with AI to provide real-time analytics and audience measurement. The VSBLTY solution brings the advantage of online advertising into the brick and mortar landscape with systems that integrate signage, security and analytics.

These innovations and more will be showcased at NRF 2020: Retail's Big Show at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. Visit booth #5401 from Jan. 12-14 to see firsthand how inventory, loss prevention and shopper traffic solutions fast forward retail and enable smart, connected shopper engagement.

For more information, please visit our media center at news.sensormatic.com.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 105,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco, York, Metasys, Ruskin, Titus, Frick, Penn, Sabroe, Simplex, Ansul and Grinnell. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. By combining critical insights into retail inventory, shopper traffic and loss prevention, Sensormatic Solutions powers operational excellence at scale and helps create unique shopping experiences. Our solutions deliver real-time visibility and predictive analytics for accurate decision-making across the enterprise, enabling retailers to confidently move into the future. With more than 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace, we capture 40 billion shopper visits and track and protect billions of items each year. Our retail portfolio features the premier Sensormatic, ShopperTrak and TrueVUE brands. Please visit http://www.sensormatic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.

