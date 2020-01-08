Cure Rare Disease: A Year in Review

Significant Milestones Fuel Development of Customized Therapeutics for Duchenne muscular dystrophy

BOSTON,MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2020 / Cure Rare Disease (CRD), the emerging, Boston-based nonprofit on a mission to develop precision medicine for rare diseases, is pleased to provide an annual review of its activities and accomplishments in 2019. Successful fundraising efforts have allowed CRD to accelerate their drug development plan, achieving significant milestones that are leading to the first in-man, customized therapeutic for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Key Takeaways

ABOUT CURE RARE DISEASE

Cure Rare Disease (CRD) is a Boston-based nonprofit biotechnology company founded by Rich Horgan, Blavatnik Life Science Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Harvard Business School who has witnessed three generations of his family affected by Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a fatal, neuromuscular disease. As anyone who is touched by a fatal, rare disease knows, time is of the essence. To overcome the obstacles inherent in the existing model of drug development, CRD has taken a new approach, forming an unprecedented collaboration with leading researchers and institutions nationwide in genetics, genomics, bioinformatics and biotechnology. Horgan and team are pioneering the development of a new platform for customized therapeutic treatments that can be applied to a range of rare, genetic diseases, and aim to inspire hope for a cure. Learn more at www.cureraredisease.org.

