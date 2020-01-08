Enabling effortless access to Indian entertainment content for fans across GCC countries

Eros Now, the cutting-edge digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform owned by Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) ("Eros" or "the Company"), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, today announced its partnership with UAE-based digital retail giant, EUROSTAR Group. The association enables the large diaspora from the Indian sub-continent and locals across GCC countries to access Eros Now's vast content library of 12,000 plus movies, music videos, original shows, short format content Quickie and more.

The massive fan base of Indian entertainment content in the GCC markets can now take advantage of monthly and annual subscription packs of Eros Now from their nearest EUROSTAR-serviced retail outlet. The partnership promises to deliver entertainment and enhance customer convenience by offering seamless access to the premium OTT platform.

Expats from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Egypt living in UAE and other GCC markets are massive fans of Indian entertainment, especially Bollywood movies and stars. Eros Now, apart from offering a huge Bollywood film catalogue, is also known as the one-stop destination for regional films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati and many other Indian languages. The Company's direct-to-digital offerings, ground-breaking original shows and short-format content category, Quickie, further encourages GCC market consumers to avail subscription from EUROSTAR retail outlets.

Commenting on the partnership, Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now said, "We at Eros Now believe in constantly enhancing consumer experience and expand reach by partnering with relevant leading brands globally. The partnership with EUROSTAR is a testament to our endeavour in offering easy accessibility and unparalleled entertainment to the massive consumer base across GCC countries. We are confident that with a plethora of choices as well as regional languages to choose from, audiences in the GCC will find there is no better place to go."

EUROSTAR spokesperson (Shaan Jethwani, Executive Director of EUROSTAR) said, "We are happy to partner with India's leading OTT platform Eros Now to offer their bouquet of content to our audience. The increasing demand for Indian entertainment content in GCC markets is the driving force behind this decision. With EUROSTAR's legacy on Pay TV distribution, we envisage to deliver its vast entertainment content to a massive consumer base across GCC countries."

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc's On-Demand South Asian Entertainment Video Service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet enabled devices including mobile, web and TV. With 12,000 plus Movie titles, Music Videos, Television Programming and others Eros Now caters to more than 177.7 million registered users and 23.5 million monthly paying subscribers worldwide with the promise of endless entertainment Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high-quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com.

About EUROSTAR Group

EUROSTAR Group, headquartered in Dubai, has over the last three decades firmly established itself as a pioneer and market leader in smart devices and value-added products across the MEA region. With a reputation for excellence and strong adherence to world class standards, the Group has diversified and has grown dramatically through the strategy of tapping into new territories and expanding its portfolio of products and services.

The company boasts of a strong presence in both regional and global markets, with dedicated wholesale company showrooms and select power retailers in the Middle East, having business operations spread across 50 countries worldwide. EUROSTAR Group offers its growing customer base a range of products and services supported with a 24/7 in-house call centre and a well-established distribution network strategically located across the Middle East, Africa, CIS, and the Indian subcontinent giving customers the confidence that EUROSTAR is ready to serve you anytime, anywhere.

