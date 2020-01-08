Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2020) - Kali-Extracts, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (OTC Pink: KALY) ("KALY") today announced that management will release its 2020 Cannabis Biopharmaceutical Technology Strategy next week on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. KALY has a U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process and is developing treatments for various medical conditions. After receiving two inquiries into the acquisition of the company's cannabis biopharmaceutical technology valuing the technology at $50 million, KALY management introduced a third option that would not involve a sale of KALY's biopharmaceutical technology asset but would otherwise restructure the asset under KALY's current corporate umbrella to facilitate a major infusion of investment capital. An anchor investor has committed to making the first investment at the $50 million valuation.

To stay abreast of the latest developments and learn more about the company visit https://www.kali-extracts.com/.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and as such, may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward looking statements relate to, amongst other things, current expectation of the business environment in which the company operates, potential future performance, projections of future performance and the perceived opportunities in the market. The company's actual performance, results and achievements may differ materially from the expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors.

CONTACT:

Frederick Ferri

ir@kali-extracts.com

(214) 210-0459

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51245