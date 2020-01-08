January 8, 2020 CES 2020, Las Vegas -- Today, HERE Technologies, a global leader in mapping and location platform services, announced a partnership that will create deeper market insights for out-of-home (OOH) and digital out-of-home (DOOH) with Bentley Systems, a leading global provider of software and digital twin cloud services, and Geopath, a not-for-profit OOH audience location measurement company. The partnership will extend the impact and efficiency of OOH and DOOH campaigns across roadside digital media by providing brands, marketers and agencies with greater context around the best locations and times to place ads. The solution in based on location intelligence from HERE. Bentley Systems leverages HERE traffic data, navigable attributes, road network information and maps in its Streetlytics solution, which provides insights into where, how, when and why people travel. (Steetlytics was developed by Citilabs, a smart mobility cloud company acquired by Bentley Systems in October 2019.) Streetlytics pulls real information from billions of points of GPS, cellular, connected car, Bluetooth, ticketing, demographic and ground truth data to create the richest, most complete picture of a moving population. Geopath, which works with large OOH advertisers such as Clear Channel, Outfront Media and Lamar, uses Streetlytics in its Geopath Insights Suite, a ratings and audience location measurement platform enabling the DOOH/OOH industry (ad buyers) to more precisely profile and target desired audiences, and engage those audiences across formats. As more people subscribe to ad-free content and block online advertising, brands and advertisers find it increasingly challenging to connect with consumers. DOOH continues to be a compelling and effective means to spread brand messages because of its visibility and accessibility. The DOOH advertising market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11 per cent into 2024.* DOOH options, such as digital billboards, provide context for an ad based on location. A greater understanding of location, and the people in a vicinity, allows for more contextual advertising. "Our integrated partnership offers a greater understanding of location and patterns of movement for more effective OOH and DOOH advertising," said Hervé Utheza, head of media, advertising and network operators at HERE. "Together, we will help brands and advertisers harness the power of DOOH to execute more efficient, measurable campaigns that reach the right audiences at the right locations. We are excited to build on our longstanding relationship with Citilabs, now part of Bentley Systems, to reach reputable players in the ad tech arena, and with Geopath, to help improve performance in the OOH and DOOH space." "Our partnership with HERE has been critical to our ability to deliver our truly revolutionary Streetlytics solution to Geopath and the DOOH industry. Today, the DOOH industry has a far broader and deeper knowledge of audiences, helping advertisers to attribute value to their advertising campaigns," said Michael Clarke, senior director of mobility analytics at Bentley Systems. "Geopath members hold our organization to a very high standard, and we can only meet their expectations by partnering with innovative, trustworthy and valuable partners like HERE and Bentley Systems," said Dylan Mabin, SVP of Geopath. "We are proud to be able to provide the OOH and DOOH industry with one of the most robust and accurate measurement solutions in the advertising ecosystem." * According to the report "Digital Out of Home Market-Growth, Trends and Forecast (2019-2024)" by ResearchAndMarkets. About HERE Technologies HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit www.here.com and http://360.here.com. About Bentley Systems Bentley Systems is the leading global provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure, including public works, utilities, industrial plants and digital cities. Bentley's MicroStation-based open modeling applications, and its open simulation applications, accelerate design integration; its ProjectWise and SYNCHRO offerings accelerate project delivery; and its AssetWise offerings accelerate asset and network performance. Spanning infrastructure engineering, Bentley's iTwin Services are fundamentally advancing BIM and GIS to 4D digital twins. Bentley Systems employs more than 3,500 colleagues, generates annual revenues of $700 million in 170 countries, and has invested more than $1 billion in research, development, and acquisitions since 2014. From inception in 1984, the company has remained majority-owned by its five founding Bentley brothers. www.bentley.com. About Geopath Founded in 1933, Geopath, a non-profit trade association, is the industry standard that powers a smarter OOH marketplace through state-of-the art audience location measurement, deep insights and innovative market research. The organization is headquartered in New York and governed by a tripartite board comprised of advertisers, agencies and media companies spanning the entire United States. For more information, please visit http://www.geopath.org. Attachment -- HERE, Bentley Systems and Geopath https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/583232e1-ab40-4cfd-9bb9-f1a38d666b42

