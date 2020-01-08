January 8, 2020 Las Vegas, CES 2020 -- HERE Technologies, a global leader in mapping and location platform services, today announced a collaboration with Bose Corporation to jointly enable their respective developer communities to deploy augmented reality (AR) location applications and services. This collaboration gives HERE developers access to the Bose AR platform and spatial-audio capabilities, and extends the HERE platform, positioning and mobile SDK location technologies to developers building audio AR applications and experiences. HERE developers can leverage the sensors integrated into Bose Frames, QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II and Noise Canceling Headphones 700 via the Bose AR SDK to create enhanced navigation and contextual user experiences (i.e., users receive content relevant to where they are) based on the wearables' field of vision or direction of travel. The Bose AR SDK accesses a slim sensor and acoustics development environment in a Bose AR-enabled wearable to enhance reality with sound. The technology can be controlled with voice commands, head gestures and touch. Integrating HERE positioning and REST APIs into the Bose AR SDK enables developers building experiences to add a rich location context to their applications. They can quickly and easily add HERE maps, global points of interest (POIs), the positioning stack, which includes Bluetooth and UWB beacon support for new indoor orientation and navigation, as well as a host of other location capabilities. With this collaboration, Bose is also looking to integrate HERE capabilities across other tools in the platform. "We are thrilled that our two companies, known for innovation, quality and technical excellence, are working together in this way to allow developers to create an entirely new kind of user experience," said Jørgen Behrens, SVP and head of applications at HERE. "Audio and location are critical components in the AR developer's toolkit, and this partnership truly embodies our developer relations focus: to empower every developer to create impactful solutions." "Indoor positioning, POIs and direction of travel are of the highest priority to our customers and developers," said Michael Ludden, global head of enablement and principal augmented reality product advocate at Bose. "Combining HERE positioning technology with Bluetooth and UWB support, as well as enterprise-leading HERE maps, POIs and SDKs, enable developers to break new ground and build the future of AR services." Attending CES? For more information on this partnership and to see a demonstration, visit the HERE booth (Central Plaza CP-2). You can also learn more at https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=43uHdpks4YW3ndfZp-ycvHATVh5MR8c1owBQHdWCvjiJZW9530INXco2M2XEzLn2Wf9CczeZsdytoNLuaqKNIR_42UF_iL-I7JpQto58q8pYOefzvVzZ9t8405if6VkX2J-hhIxERvNwALxc567VUiizsl_I4twN6U--BLMYQpfgivMFXCFTEIKO6EiO7XAVh3ftDs1_Sq33xY0GGT8ONwJZXdRIVOJFmersymej4yLuTJUzUZ_2SaW10rts3XhGg5iD1bCFTbEZD3yZuNlJoqWzl3iF-62BtczXr3IsljoXFqGEYGi7fYvXvXIxYrjE2GEtL8C3pN2knz4_7J2DXaP5cdTwqqN-dowDDQ9xAjwg8PdxIehI_s7WcSs7fxamHDeJ7r0Z-V_fQWk2fu53WOHVZXrveQj6uwqiPBLiMpcXn99qlTs9fyO-E8Gko-eKl7gib33nSI4VbWK9iVb3PFCb9Zpiq3N5i33PcYYNGCYYk8rUCl3GxFExSy6TuVA0 https://developer.bose.com/content/here-maps-and-bose-ar-integration and https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=43uHdpks4YW3ndfZp-ycvNfAKCq2V9Smvrei2A9OD3umiWsCU890ELGzqYAv3HAuYIMhU06tRhnigYE9DxcWd_p_Ejqup2lp3RsduKOYILxFyxt1oBk2_XorddCbuNhTKEZVUc6Upau6fhSKCpHArA== https://developer.here.com/blog/BoseAR. Media Contacts James Overstall +49 171 533 4418 james.overstall@here.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=1m0AV5RXPpJhHu-907YM2obdZrfJywiQDoGVvp5Ddb-EPXU88Xd3m-a2E8xFgDmB7sWrF_2b_gt4dUNE7iNLnI5YDzNwFzSSVxk9GgJOtu0= Amy Stupavsky +49 175 419 1678 amy.stupavsky@here.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=SuY-xl-emt4uc-71MGyg8hu952KO5FqdA7pMFwkQW7FUmcbeTVO01E8VE9Czwc1HSlPTgJczmPxF_rxueNNfBTIqkvKyYXbJKYPAIcAXZOE= About HERE Technologies HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit www.here.com and http://360.here.com. Attachment -- Bose and HERE fuel AR experience innovation by combining location and audio technologies https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/da5a5ad9-7d43-4ea6-a254-a0832d6e0e42

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2020 09:00 ET (14:00 GMT)