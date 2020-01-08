The U.S. thin-film manufacturer continues to deny having misled stockholders over solar module defects between 2008 and 2012 and said the settlement had been reached to close the historic legal action and permit the company to remove the uncertainty associated with it.U.S. thin-film manufacturer First Solar has insisted its decision to reach a $350 million settlement with shareholders who claimed they were misled by the company over a near-four year period is not an admission of guilt. In announcing settlement of the Smilovits v First Solar Inc lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...