DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A. / Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung Stabilus S.A.: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 12.02.2020 in Luxembourg mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG 2020-01-08 / 15:05 Bekanntmachung gemäß §121 AktG, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. STABILUS S.A. Société anonyme Siège social: 2, rue Albert Borschette L-1246 Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 151589 Notice to all Shareholders All shareholders of STABILUS S.A. (the '*Company*') are hereby given notice by the management board of the Company (the '*Management Board*') that the annual general meeting of shareholders shall be held as follows: *Annual General Meeting 2020* (the '*Meeting*') will be held on February 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (Central European Time, '*CET*') with the agenda below at Novotel Luxembourg Kirchberg, 6, rue du Fort Niedergrünewald, L-2226 Luxembourg AGENDA AND PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS FOR THE MEETING 1. Presentation of the management report regarding the annual accounts of the Company and the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. _No resolution required._ 2. Presentation of the report of the Supervisory Board of the Company regarding the annual accounts and the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. _No resolution required._ 3. Presentation of the reports of the independent auditor (_cabinet de révision agréé_) of the Company regarding the annual accounts and the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. _No resolution required._ 4. Approval of the annual accounts of the Company for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. _The Management Board proposes that the Meeting approve the annual accounts of the Company for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019._ 5. Acknowledgement of the loss of the Company made with respect to the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 and resolution concerning the allocation of the results of the Company for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. The Management Board proposes that the Meeting acknowledges that the Company made a loss with respect to the financial year ended on September 30, 2019 in an aggregate amount of EUR 1,076,726.10 (one million seventy-six thousand seven hundred twenty-six Euros and ten cents) (the Loss), and that the Meeting resolves to set-off the loss against a corresponding amount of profits carried forward from the previous financial year in an aggregate amount of EUR 150,661,499.24 (one hundred fifty million six hundred sixty-one thousand four hundred ninety-nine Euros and twenty-four cents). The Management Board further proposes that the Meeting resolves to approve the distribution of a dividend in an amount of EUR 1.10 (one Euro and ten cents) per share resulting in an aggregate dividend distribution in an amount of EUR 27,170,000 (twenty-seven million one hundred seventy thousand Euros) out of the profits carried forward from the previous financial year which amounts to EUR 149,584,773.14 (one hundred forty-nine million five hundred eighty-four thousand seven hundred seventy-three Euros and fourteen cents) and to carry forward the resulting balance of profits in an aggregate amount of EUR 122,414,773.14 (one hundred twenty-two million four hundred fourteen thousand seven hundred seventy-three Euros and fourteen cents) to the next financial year. The dividend shall be payable within three days as of the Meeting. 6. Approval of the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. _The Management Board proposes that the Meeting approve the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019._ 7. Acknowledgment of the termination of the mandate of Dr. Stephan Kessel as member of the Management Board with effect as from July 31, 2019, and discharge (_quitus_) to Dr. Stephan Kessel, as member of the Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Management Board for and in connection with the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. The Management Board proposes that the Meeting (i) acknowledge the termination of the mandate of Dr. Stephan Kessel as member of the Management Board with effect as from July 31, 2019 and (ii) approve the discharge to Dr. Stephan Kessel, as member of the Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Management Board for and in connection with the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. 8. Discharge (_quitus_) to Mr. Mark Wilhelms, as member of the Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Management Board for and in connection with the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. _The Management Board proposes that the Meeting approve the discharge of Mr. Mark ssWilhelms, as member of the Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Management Board for and in connection with the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019._ 9. Discharge (_quitus_) to Mr. Andreas Sievers, as member of the Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Management Board for and in connection with the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. _The Management Board proposes that the Meeting approve the discharge of Mr. Andreas Sievers, as member of the Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Management Board for and in connection with the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019._ 10. Discharge (_quitus_) to Mr. Andreas Schröder, as member of the Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Management Board for and in connection with the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. _The Management Board proposes that the Meeting approve the discharge of Mr. Andreas Schröder, as member of the Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Management Board for and in connection with the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019._ 11. Discharge (_quitus_) to Mr. Markus Schädlich, as member of the Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Management Board for and in connection with the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. _The Management Board proposes that the Meeting approve the discharge of Mr. Markus Schädlich, as member of the Management Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Management Board for and in connection with the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019._ 12. Acknowledgment of the resignation/termination of the mandate of Mr. Udo Stark as member of the Supervisory Board with effect as from July 31, 2019, and discharge to Mr. Stark for the performance of his duties as member of the Supervisory Board for and in connection with the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. _The Management Board proposes that the Meeting (i) acknowledge the resignation/termination of the mandate of Mr. Udo Stark as member of the supervisory board of the Company (the '_ _Supervisory Board'_ _) with effect as from July 31, 2019, and (ii) approve the discharge to Mr. Udo Stark with respect to the performance of his duties as member of the Supervisory Board for and in connection with the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019._ 13. Discharge (_quitus_) to Dr. Stephan Kessel, as member of the Supervisory Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Supervisory Board for and in connection with the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. _The Management Board proposes that the Meeting approve the discharge of Dr. Stephan Kessel, as member of the Supervisory Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Supervisory Board for and in connection with the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019._ 14. Discharge (_quitus_) to Dr. Joachim Rauhut, as member of the Supervisory Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Supervisory Board for and in connection with the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. _The Management Board proposes that the Meeting approve the discharge of Dr. Joachim Rauhut, as member of the Supervisory Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Supervisory Board for and in connection with the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019._ 15. Discharge (_quitus_) to Dr. Ralf-Michael Fuchs, as member of the Supervisory Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Supervisory Board for and in connection with the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. _The Management Board proposes that the Meeting approve the discharge of Dr. Ralf-Michael Fuchs, as member of the Supervisory Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Supervisory Board for and in connection with the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019._ 16. Discharge (_quitus_) to Dr. Dirk Linzmeier, as member of the Supervisory Board, for the performance of his duties as member of the Supervisory Board for and in connection with

