

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Consumer Technology Association or CTA Foundation is hosting a business pitch contest for the second year in a row at the Consumer Electronics Show or CES in Las Vegas.



The contest is scheduled for Thursday, January 9. This year's event features eight startups developing sports and fitness technologies to help people stay active as they age and help them recover from pain, illness or injury.



According to a recent study by CTA, the connected solutions market in the U.S. for seniors is expected to reach nearly $30 billion by 2022.



Professional Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana will moderate the contest sponsored by AARP Innovation Labs. AARP is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering people aged 50 and older.



The contest will be judged by AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins, CTA Foundation Executive Director Stephen Ewell and P&G VP of Innovation Capability Julie Setser.



This year's finalists include Nevada-based CareWear, a designer of FDA-registered, wearable CareWear Light Patches intended to help reduce pain and accelerate recovery of athletes.



Chinese startup Naolu Brain Tech BrainUp has developed KANG, a brain-computer interface product designed to provide various practical applications. These include twenty minutes deep-sleep aid, brain and mental state examination, and brain training programs.



Ukraine-based Rothem's smart bicycle backlight helps predict collisions between a bicycle and a vehicle by alerting the vehicle driver before a collision with a loud sound and flashes of the backlight.



California-based SmartyPans has developed a sensor-enabled cookware that automatically calculates nutrition information of home-cooked meals and helps users create their own AI-formatted recipes.



South Korean startup Strig has developed Strig, a massage tool with micro-current and micro-vibration, designed to help relieve muscle pain.



California-based Triple W's wearable device DFree helps predict when a user needs to go to the bathroom. Its sensor continuously monitors the user's bladder using ultrasound and sends notification to his phone when the bladder is almost full.



New York-based Yoganotch's tiny Notch sensors use AI to help people practice yoga by providing real-time personalized feedback on their technique.



Zibrio from Texas has developed the Zibrio SmartScale, which uses a highly sensitive algorithm to help measure a person's postural stability and risk of fall in a standing test lasting sixty seconds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX