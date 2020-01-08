

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - ViacomCBS and Comcast have renewed their content carriage agreement that includes continued retransmission consent of 23 CBS-owned television stations in 15 major markets across the country. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



It included CBS-owned The CW affiliates, as well as distribution of the popular entertainment and sports channels SHOWTIME, Smithsonian Channel, Pop TV and CBS Sports Network to Xfinity customers.



In addition, CBS' digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, CBS All Access, will be available on Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Flex platforms later this year. It will mark the first time CBS will make the CBS All Access app available on an MVPD-based set-top box.



The agreement also included TV Everywhere availability of programming from CBS Television Network and CBS Sports Network to Xfinity customers.



ViacomCBS noted that CBS-owned stations in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Boston, Detroit, Minneapolis, Miami, Denver, Sacramento, Pittsburgh and Baltimore, as well as CBS-owned The CW affiliates in Philadelphia, San Francisco, Atlanta, Tampa, Seattle, Detroit, Sacramento, Pittsburgh and Baltimore, will continue to be distributed to Xfinity customers.



In addition, two MyNetwork affiliates will be available in Boston and Miami and the CBS-owned independent station will be available in New York.



