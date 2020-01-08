Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Has Helped Another Industry Leader Optimize Their Media and Marketing Communications Strategies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2020 / Newswire's attention to detail has paid off for a leading content marketing platform, as the brand was recognized by major industry outlets thanks to their participation in the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour. With a comprehensive media marketing and communications plan in place, the platform was able to increase their brand awareness, which in turn has driven them to compete with larger competitors in the space.



Leading Content Marketing Platform Recognized by Key Industry Outlets as a Result of Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour

Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Strategists worked closely with the brand's team members to pinpoint journalists and media outlets that had the best potential to offer great coverage of the platform. During this process, Newswire's team referenced past articles written by said journalists and researched the audiences of the selected outlets to ensure that any earned media mention would result in the brand delivering the right message, to the right people, at the right time through the right mediums.

Through effective outreach campaigns and proper distribution, the brand was eventually put in contact with representatives at both of the aforementioned outlets, which ultimately lead to media recognition.

Newswire's team has worked with companies across a wide range of fields to help improve their media marketing and communications plans. By leveraging owned media, Newswire helps customers increase overall brand awareness, drive traffic and generate greater return on media spend.

"We cannot express the importance of a well-thought-out plan enough when it comes to media marketing and communications strategies," said Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy.

"Outreach, distribution, and media engagement are all important parts of this process. But, without a plan or a strategic campaign that has been prepared in the correct fashion, a company's opportunities for exposure can diminish greatly. That's why we take great pride in the plans we develop for our EMAGT customers."

As a part of the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour, Newswire customers can learn how to leverage the power of the Media Database to achieve the Earned Media Advantage. Using the right strategies, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey to achieve earned media mentions.

Download How the Earned Media Advantage is Transforming Business and discover how to empower your go-to market strategies with the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, generate greater return on media and marketing communications spend and increased sales.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and a competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

To learn and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com

Contact Information

Anthony Santiago

Vice President of Marketing

Newswire

Office: 917-398-2622

anthony@newswire.com

SOURCE: Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/572101/Leading-Content-Marketing-Platform-Recognized-by-Key-Industry-Outlets-as-a-Result-of-Newswires-Earned-Media-Advantage-Guided-Tour