BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

TO: RNS

FROM: BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited

L.E.I.: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

DATE:08 January 2020

Dividend Declaration

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces a monthly property income distribution payment in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2019, of 0.5 pence per share as detailed in the schedule below:

Ex-Dividend Date



Record Date



Pay Date 16 January 2020



17 January 2020



31 January 2020

All enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001

Fax: 01481 745051

