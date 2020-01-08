Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Notice of Trading Update 08-Jan-2020 / 14:28 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 8 January 2020 Notification of Trading Statement Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's" or "the Company"), the premium pubs and hotels business, will be announcing a Trading Update for the 42 weeks to 18 January 2020 on Thursday 30 January 2020. For further information, please contact: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.LC. Simon Emeny, Chief Executive 020 8996 2000 Adam Councell, Group Finance Director 020 8996 2000 Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager 020 8996 2198 / 07831 299801 Instinctif Partners Justine Warren 020 7457 2020 Seb Holland ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: TST TIDM: FSTA OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 39246 EQS News ID: 949041 End of Announcement EQS News Service

