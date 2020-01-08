Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jan-2020 / 15:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) DEALING DATE: 07-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 33.0094 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 105768595 CODE: LSPU LN ISIN: LU0496786657 ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPU LN Sequence No.: 39285 EQS News ID: 949237 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2020 09:41 ET (14:41 GMT)