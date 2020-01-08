Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MVAE LN) Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jan-2020 / 15:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 127.4197 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 379209 CODE: MVAE LN ISIN: LU1237527160 ISIN: LU1237527160 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVAE LN Sequence No.: 39319 EQS News ID: 949305 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2020 09:43 ET (14:43 GMT)