Lyxor Core US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US71 LN) Lyxor Core US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jan-2020 / 15:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 99.0569 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1116000 CODE: US71 LN ISIN: LU1407888053 ISIN: LU1407888053 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US71 LN Sequence No.: 39334 EQS News ID: 949335 End of Announcement EQS News Service

