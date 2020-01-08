Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US10 LN) Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jan-2020 / 15:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 151.2758 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2638001 CODE: US10 LN ISIN: LU1407890620 ISIN: LU1407890620 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US10 LN Sequence No.: 39340 EQS News ID: 949347 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 08, 2020 09:44 ET (14:44 GMT)