Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILS LN) Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jan-2020 / 15:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 143.1678 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3814001 CODE: GILS LN ISIN: LU1407892592 ISIN: LU1407892592 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILS LN Sequence No.: 39342 EQS News ID: 949351 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 08, 2020 09:44 ET (14:44 GMT)