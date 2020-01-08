Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist (SWIM LN) Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jan-2020 / 15:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.2803 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1050100 CODE: SWIM LN ISIN: LU1571051751 ISIN: LU1571051751 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SWIM LN Sequence No.: 39356 EQS News ID: 949379 End of Announcement EQS News Service

