Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASD LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jan-2020 / 15:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 31.22 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17855802 CODE: NASD LN ISIN: LU1829221024 ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LN Sequence No.: 39402 EQS News ID: 949471 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2020 09:46 ET (14:46 GMT)