Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jan-2020 / 15:46 CET/CEST

FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.2349 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2643858 CODE: LCCN LN ISIN: LU1841731745

January 08, 2020 09:46 ET (14:46 GMT)