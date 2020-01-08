Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist (RUSL LN) Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jan-2020 / 15:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 23.5112 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 207924 CODE: RUSL LN ISIN: LU1923627332 ISIN: LU1923627332 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSL LN Sequence No.: 39426 EQS News ID: 949521 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 08, 2020 09:47 ET (14:47 GMT)