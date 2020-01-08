Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRBU LN) Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jan-2020 / 15:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 15.9366 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30274502 CODE: CRBU LN ISIN: LU1829218749 ISIN: LU1829218749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRBU LN Sequence No.: 39397 EQS News ID: 949459 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2020 09:49 ET (14:49 GMT)