Lyxor Euro Government Inflation Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTIX LN) Lyxor Euro Government Inflation Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jan-2020 / 15:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Inflation Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 158.8481 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3524000 CODE: MTIX LN ISIN: LU1650491282 ISIN: LU1650491282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTIX LN Sequence No.: 39368 EQS News ID: 949403 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2020 09:50 ET (14:50 GMT)