Cambridge, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2020) - MobiCard Inc. aka Peer to Peer Network (OTC Pink: PTOP) is proud to announce pending U.S. Patent Application No. 16391290, a continuation-in-part of U.S. Patent No. 10270880 (Electronic Interactive Business Card Mobile Software System with Customer Relationship Management Database), has passed examination and is now awaiting allowance. The terminal disclaimer and "allowance fees" have been submitted to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office as of January 7th 2020.

MobiCard plans to soon file an additional patent application in a further continuation - claiming new and innovative elements.

"This is big news for us because once this continuation patent is granted, it will add an asset on the books that will reflect real value for shareholders. Enhancing our original material claims and having these additional patents gives us the best way to differentiate MobiCard from any other brand that tries to compete with us," stated Joshua Sodaitis Chairman and CEO.

We have taken a systematic approach to complete the following strategic objectives: (1) Completing the new technology platform for the core business products, (2) Enhancing proprietary solutions and protecting the brand though patents and new websites, and (3) Completing the MobiCard financials.

We believe that this is the year that MobiCard will FINISH and COMPLETE ALL three of these strategic goals. It has been a long road and finally the culmination of all of our combined efforts should be realized in 2020 as we prepare for our launch of our new technology platform.

Looking ahead to a year full of promise, we're excited to bring you the best proprietary and mobile business card solution that we believe will exist in the market place. Our new apps will make our users lives easier, keep their businesses growing, and enable employees to be more productive.

"2020 is the year I believe all our hard work will come to fruition so that shareholders realize the reasons we invested together. In our opinion this is the year the stock will see its REAL value resulting from the efforts, and actions that management has been doing behind the scenes to make for the most valuable, profitable, and productive mobile business card platform in the market. Exciting announcements are soon to come with our combined effort we have the opportunity for the next viral app to change the way businesses conduct business and become the best of brands in this newly evolving industry!" concluded Mr. Sodaitis.



Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our prior filings at www.sec.gov. The company is no longer a fully reporting SEC filing company. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

